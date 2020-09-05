LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is in custody after a police standoff near Churchill Downs.
The man was taken into custody on Kentucky Derby Day at a home on Longfield Avenue, which is on the backside of the track near the barns.
Louisville Metro Police haven't released much information, but say the man, who was wanted on an emergency protective order, surrendered peacefully just before 2:30 p.m. and that the "incident was not protest related."
A police situation began about noon, when the man had barricaded himself inside the home. Police said he had a juvenile barricaded with him.
A neighbor told WDRB News she heard what she described as an explosion before the standoff began.
Update: Scene video from Longfield ave. Directly behind Churchill Downs where @LMPD is in the midst of a standoff with person barricaded in home after reports of a loud blast or bang or explosion. pic.twitter.com/7poil0Dtap— Gilbert Corsey (@gcorsey) September 5, 2020
"We were sitting on our front porch, my husband and I, we heard a loud bang. Boom. We had no clue what it was. And then within a minute or two there were police everywhere," said Bonnie Lorenzo, who lives a couple of houses down on Longfield.
Lorenzo said she saw a military style vehicle pull up with armed men. She heard law enforcement use loud speakers to tell the person inside the house to exit the front door with his hands up.
LMPD blocked Longfield near Gate 12 during the standoff, and a hostage negotiator vehicle was parked near the home during the two and a half hour situation.
There is no word on what the loud sound was before the standoff began, and police have not given details about the situation or any possible charges.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.