LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was killed, and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday night on Poplar Level Road at East Indian Trail, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement that at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, two cars traveling south on Poplar Level Road were stopped at a traffic light at the intersection East Indian Trail when a third vehicle traveling south crashed into one of the cars from behind.
The car that was hit then crashed into the back of the car that was in front of it at the light.
The driver of the car that was rear-ended first was pronounced dead at the scene, Mitchell said. The driver of the car in front of it at the stoplight was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that Mitchell described as not life threatening.
Charges are pending against the driver who started the chain-reaction crash, according to Mitchell.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.