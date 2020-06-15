LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Two people were shot Monday night in the Algonquin neighborhood, according to a spokesman with the Louisville Metro Police Department.
According to a news release, LMPD responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of 12th and Hill Streets around 9:30 p.m. At the scene, they found a female who had been shot. She was transported to University Hospital where she later died, according to a news release.
A second victim was also shot and taken to the firehouse on 4th Street by private means. That male was transported to University Hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shootings.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.