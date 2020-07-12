LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was killed and another was injured in a motorycle accident Sunday night on Interstate 64 west, according to a Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman.
According to a news release, the motorcyclist was "traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control and struck the cable barrier." He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A female that was a passenger on the motorcyclist was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
All lanes of I-64 west were closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene. LMPD's traffic unit is investigating the accident.
