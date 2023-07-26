LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a a two-car crash near Valley Station Wednesday afternoon left one person dead, one person in critical condition and another with serious injuries.
Police were called to a reported crash on Dixie Highway at West Orell Road, near Blevins Gap Road, around 4:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.
Police believe an SUV was driving south on Dixie Highway. As it approached the intersection with West Orell, another SUV pulled into its path, crossing Dixie Highway going east.
The driver and passenger of the SUV headed east were taken to UofL Hospital, where the passenger died from his injuries, Mitchell said. The driver remains at the hospital in critical condition, but the extent of their injuries are unclear at this time.
Police said the driver and only occupant of the other SUV, which was headed south, was also taken to UofL Hospital in serious condition, but stable, Mitchell said.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
No additional details were immediately available.
This story may be updated.
