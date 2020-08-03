LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Greenbelt Highway killed a driver and required two other people to be taken to a hospital.
Police said a passenger vehicle tried to turn left onto Greenbelt Highway from Intermodal Drive at about 3:30 p.m. when it struck a pickup truck that was southbound on Greenbelt.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and the vehicle’s passenger was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup also was taken to the hospital, but Louisville Metro Police Department said in a news release that he or she is expected to survive.
LMPD said at about 4:30 p.m. that it expected traffic to be rerouted onto Intermodal Drive for the next two to three hours.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.