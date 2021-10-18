LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed in an early-morning crash Monday morning in Bullitt County.
Deputies with the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of a man on the side of the roadway near the 121 mile marker, which is between Shepherdsville and Brooks, around 4:30 a.m., according to a news release.
Investigators believe the man was driving a vehicle southbound on Interstate 65, "when it left the roadway into a densely wooded area." The driver, whose age and name is unknown, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. A passenger in the car was transported to University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.