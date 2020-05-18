LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed Monday in a stabbing in the Portland neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police department.
A spokesperson with the department said police responded to the 500 block of 27th Street on the report of a man that had been stabbed. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was later died.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the incident and said there is no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD.
