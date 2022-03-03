LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fatal crash involving a semi has southbound lanes of Interstate 71 closed at Interstate 265 for Thursday's evening rush.
Louisville Metro Police said in a news release that the crash happened around 4:25 p.m. on the southbound ramp of I-71 when the driver lost control and left the roadway.
The driver of the semi died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved. Police are investigating.
The ramp from I-71 South is closed to traffic. There is no information on when it will reopen. Police advise drivers to find an alternate route.
