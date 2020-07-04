Police lights generic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person has died in a single-car rollover crash on the Gene Snyder, according to supervisors with MetroSafe. 

According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash occurred at mile marker 17 on Interstate 265 North. MetroSafe was notified of the crash at 9:22 p.m. Saturday, a supervisor told WDRB News. 

The road will be closed for three hours "for accident reconstruction and clean-up," a MetroSafe supervisor said in the news release. 

This story will be updated. 

