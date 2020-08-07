LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man was found dead Friday afternoon in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
According to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident took place at about 2 p.m. Police were sent to the intersection of South 43rd Street and Garland Avenue on a report of a person down.
Police say they found the body of a man at that scene. That man is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.
Police say they are also investigating a wreck near the intersection of Cecil Avenue and Garland Avenue. It is not clear if the two events are related.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.