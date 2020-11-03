LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized Monday evening, after a shooting near downtown the Beechmont neighborhood.
According to a news release, it happened around 11 p.m. at South First Street and West Woodlawn Avenue. That's where officers from the Fourth Division officers were sent after a shooting report.
When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospital, but police say his injuries were not life-threatening.
There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with any information is asked to call the crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls are anonymous.
