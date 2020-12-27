LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for a man that fled the scene of a shooting at the Speedway in the Portland neighborhood Sunday night.
LMPD First Division officers were called to the Speedway, near North 21st and Duncan Streets, around 8 p.m. on the report of a shooting.
Police believe two men who were "involved in an altercation" that led to one of them being shot, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley. The suspect fled the scene at the Speedway.
The victim, an adult male whose name was unknown, was "conscious and alert while being transported to University Hospital," Smiley said. His current condition was unknown.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
