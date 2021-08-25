LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Small businesses in wet Louisville will soon be eligible to receive money from a $1 million from the Spectrum Community Investment Fund.
Representatives from the Louisville Urban League and Hope Credit Union — along with local and state leaders — gathered Wednesday at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center for the announcement.
"We don't have a lack of dreams. There's no lack of innovation. There's no lack of creativity," said Sadiqa Reynolds, president of the Louisville Urban League. "There's a lack of access to capital."
Less than 2% of the businesses run in west Louisville are owned by Black people, but the funds would look to change that.
Officials said the money would be given to minority businesses who can't get traditional loans to start or grow their business. In turn, organizers said the hope is that those businesses will then be able to provide more jobs to other minorities in the community.
"I think this is part of the change the people in this district have been wanting for years," Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis said. "It it so much hope knowing we are being listened to and our needs are being heard."
Hope Credit Union CEO William Bynum said the $1 million investment could lead to additional funding by the organization down the road.
"Quite honestly, I think this is the beginning of a relationship," Bynum said. "Once we put that $1 million to work, I would be surprised if there's not additional investments to follow."
It is still unclear exactly when businesses can expect the extra cash and how much each business could receive. Bynum said the organization is still in the process of determining exactly which businesses will get those funds.
