LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 688 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 87,592.
The Indiana State Department of Health said five more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,008. To date, 1,002,038 tests have been reported to ISDH.
Indiana's seven-day coronavirus positivity rate is 7%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, and its total positivity rate is 5.6%.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,601 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 997.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
