LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check your lottery tickets!
A ticket sold in Louisville ahead of Friday's Mega Million drawing won the game's second prize of $1 million, according to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery.
The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers in Friday's drawing, which was: 10-11-17-27-54 with a Mega Ball of 20. Had the ticket also matched the Mega Ball, the lucky person would have won $55 million, according to the Kentucky Lottery.
The location of the retailer that sold the winning ticket has not yet been announced. Staff with the Kentucky Lottery will conduct security checks at the retailer Monday before making that information public, according to the news release.
The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which has to be done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville. They will need to contact the lottery’s claims office at 800-937-8946 to set up an appointment to claim their prize.
Until then, lottery officials advise the winner to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location.
"We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire," Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville said in a news release.
