LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a crash on I-64 west at the intersection of I-264 east.
Around 11:15 Thursday night, police say a Chevy Equinox left the road and rolled over several times, ejecting the driver. The driver was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, and later died. A passenger was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LMPD said just before 1 a.m. that traffic is being diverted at 64-W and 264-E while the road is shut down for investigation.
