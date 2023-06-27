I-65 Semi Crash Near Glendale

This image from the TRIMARC traffic cam shows traffic at a standstill in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near Glendale, Ky., on June 27, 2023. (TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a crash involving four tractor-trailers in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near Glendale early Tuesday. 

Hardin County EMA director Joseph Scott confirmed that one person died in the crash that happened around 1 a.m., but it's not known if anyone else was hurt. 

All four lanes are closed while investigators clear the scene. The far left lane reopened briefly just before 8:30 a.m. but all four lanes are expected to remain closed for awhile. 

Drivers are advised to detour to 31W and rejoin I-65 at Glendale or Sonora. 

This story may be updated as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags