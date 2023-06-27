LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a crash involving four tractor-trailers in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near Glendale early Tuesday.
Hardin County EMA director Joseph Scott confirmed that one person died in the crash that happened around 1 a.m., but it's not known if anyone else was hurt.
All four lanes are closed while investigators clear the scene. The far left lane reopened briefly just before 8:30 a.m. but all four lanes are expected to remain closed for awhile.
Drivers are advised to detour to 31W and rejoin I-65 at Glendale or Sonora.
This story may be updated as more information becomes available.
