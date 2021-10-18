LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died Monday in a single-vehicle crash on the Watterson Expressway.
It happened just before 10 a.m. at the 12 mile marker on Interstate 264 West, near Crittenden Drive and Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said it appears the driver lost control of the vehicle before leaving the roadway and striking a concrete pillar.
First responders found the male victim, who has not yet been identified, inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time, there's no information on what caused the crash.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
