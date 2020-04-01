LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating the scene of a fatal crash on Billtown Road near Lovers Lane that occurred early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 6:09 a.m. in the 5500 block of Billtown Road. Investigators believe the driver of an SUV traveling southbound crossed over the center line into northbound traffic and hit a pickup truck. A backseat passenger in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.
The LMDP Traffic Unit is investigating.
This story will be updated.
