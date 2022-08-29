LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died after a small plane crashed at a southern Indiana airport over the weekend.
According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, the incident took place just after 9 p.m. on Saturday. Police say 911 dispatchers received reports that a small plane had crashed at the French Lick Airport.
When first responders arrived, they found a single-engine, fixed-wing airplane on fire.
Police say one person was in the plane and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Orange County Coroner. That person's name has not yet been publicly released, pending notification of next-of-kin.
Representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were notified and are investigating.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.