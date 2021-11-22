LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person has died after a crash on I-71 Sunday night.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the crash took place at 10 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-71, near the I-264 interchange.
Mitchell says a passenger vehicle was traveling south on I-71, when the driver tried to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The vehicle slid and hit an abandoned SUV that was in the shoulder area of the roadway.
The male driver was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries. That driver was pronounced dead Monday morning, according to Mitchell.
He has not yet publicly been identified.
This story may be updated.
