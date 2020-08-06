LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a triple shooting left one person dead early Thursday morning.
According LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers were called to Jewish Hospital after someone brought three shooting victims to the hospital. The victims were then taken to University Hospital in an ambulance.
One of the victims, a female, died in surgery.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned the shooting happened at S. 22nd Street at Garland Ave. There are no suspects at this time, and anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
