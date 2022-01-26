LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a semi tractor trailer on State Road 64, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.
In a release, the Harrison County Sheriff's Department said about 9 a.m. Wednesday it responded to a two vehicle collision near the 2400 block of SR 64 in New Salisbury, Indiana.
Initial reports said the passenger vehicle was traveling westbound on SR 64, when it crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with the semi tractor.
A 34-year-old female from Salem, Indiana died at the scene. The semi driver wasn't hurt.
