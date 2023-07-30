LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person died early Sunday morning after crashing their car on Interstate 264.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-264E at the 1.9 milemarker at about 2:30 a.m.
According to police, a SUV was traveling eastbound and for an unknown reason, the female driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the concrete center median.
Police said she was taken to UofL Hospital where she died from her injuries. She was the only occupant in the vehicle and wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
