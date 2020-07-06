LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died Monday in a crash in southwest Louisville.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said the driver of a sedan tried to make a left turn onto Dixie Highway from Shipley Lane and "failed to yield the right of way." The car was hit by a pickup truck going south on Dixie Highway, and the car's driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck wasn't injured.
As of 5:30 p.m., Dixie Highway remained closed in that area.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.