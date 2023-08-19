LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person died after crashing their moped into a vehicle on Taylor Boulevard Saturday evening.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a reported crash in the 3800 block of Taylor Boulevard near Interstate 264 around 8:50 p.m.
Police said a moped was traveling southbound on Taylor Boulevard as a vehicle was in the process of turning left from northbound Taylor to get onto I-264. The moped then crashed with the vehicle.
The driver of the moped was taken to UofL Hospital and pronounced deceased.
Police said there were no injuries from those in the other vehicle. LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
