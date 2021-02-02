LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was killed Monday night when a house caught fire in Jeffersonville.
Firefighters responded to the scene in the 800 block of Pratt Street, near East Eighth Street, just after 10:30 p.m. Monday. Sgt. Justin Ames with the Jeffersonville Fire Department said flames were visible through windows and the roof.
It took 26 firefighters 30 minutes to put the fire out, and while two residents of the house made it out, one was found dead inside.
The two who made it out were transported to the hospital with burn injuries.
Jeffersonville Fire is investigating the cause of the fire and the death. No one has been identified yet.
