LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died after their vehicle crashed into a semitruck on the Greenbelt Highway Wednesday evening.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to the collision around 6:15 p.m.
Police believe the semi was turning left from eastbound Logistics Drive onto northbound Greenbelt Highway.
It then crashed into a passenger vehicle that was traveling southbound on Greenbelt.
Police said the driver of the passenger vehicle died on the scene.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
