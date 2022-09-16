LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person hs died after contracting the West Nile virus in Louisville, according to the city's health department.
That person has not been identified.
According to a news release from the Department of Public Health and Wellness, one person died and two others tested positive for the virus in Jefferson County so far in 2022.
In 2021, there were three human cases in Louisville and no deaths. In 2020, there were no human cases or deaths, according to the agency.
Mosquitoes with West Nile were previously reported this summer in the following ZIP codes: 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214, 40215, 40258 and 40272.
"We urge people to protect themselves from mosquito bites and West Nile virus," Connie Mendel, senior deputy director at LMPHW, said in a news release. "Please wear insect repellant and dress in long sleeves and pants if you’re going to be outside during dusk and dawn."
Here are some steps you can take to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes:
- Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products provide longer-lasting protection. To optimize safety and effectiveness, repellents should be used according to the label instructions.
- When weather permits, wear long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors. Mosquitos may bite through thin clothing, so spraying clothes with a repellent containing permethrin or another EPA-registered repellent will give extra protection. Don't apply repellents containing permethrin directly to your skin. Do not spray repellent on the skin under your clothing.
- Take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours of early morning and dusk. Take extra care to use repellent and protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.
- Prevent mosquito breeding grounds:
- Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitos outside.
- Help reduce the number of mosquitos around your home by emptying standing water from flowerpots, trash cans, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and drain birdbaths on a regular basis. Click here for more tips.
Related Stories:
- Louisville health officials find mosquitoes with West Nile in several zip codes
- Louisville health officials find mosquitoes with West Nile in 2 zip codes
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.