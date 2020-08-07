LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the incident took place at about 1:30 p.m. Police were sent to the intersection of South 44th Street and Garland Avenue on a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived, someone tried to flee the scene in a vehicle and crashed near the intersection of Cecil and Garland avenues.
Police say they found a shooting victim near the intersection of South 43rd Street and Garland Avenue. Police on the scene reported that the individual died from his or her injuries, according to the MetroSafe supervisor.
This story will be updated.
