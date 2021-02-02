LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a shooting late Tuesday morning left one person hospitalized.
According to a news release from an Louisville Metro Police spokesperson, it happened around 11:30 a.m. Officers from the Fourth Division responded to a call on a report of a shooting victim in the area of Fourth Street and Unity Avenue, which is not far from the University of Louisville. When officers arrived, they "located a male that had been shot."
Police say their investigation revealed that the victim had originally been shot in a rear alley near the intersection of Creel Avenue and South 6th Street.
The victim was taken to University Hospital, but police said his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. There are no suspects at this time, and police ask anyone with information to call the LMPD crime tip line at 574-LMPD (574-5673).
