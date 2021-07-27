LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed in southern Indiana Tuesday morning.
The plane crashed in a wooded area between Scottsville Road and St. Marys Road in Floyds Knobs. A spokesperson for the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District says rescue crews began searching for the crash site at about 10:45 a.m.
They eventually discovered the plane, which was nose-down in the ground. One person was removed from the wreckage and taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.
That person's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
This story may be updated.
