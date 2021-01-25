LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD detectives are investigating after a shooting left one person hospitalized early Monday afternoon.
According to a news release from an LMPD spokesperson, officers from the First Division responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of North 23rd Street around noon, not far from West Main Street.
When officers arrived, they found "a male with multiple gunshot wounds" and was "transported to University Hospital with what appear at this time to be non-life-threatening injuries."
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
