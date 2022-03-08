LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot in west Louisville Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. at 26th Street and West Main Street in the Portland neighborhood. That's where First Division officers responding to reports of a shooting located the victim "suffering from what appears to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound," according to a news release from an LMPD spokesperson.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made, but police ask anyone with information to call the crime tipline at 574-LMPD. All calls are anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through the online Crime Tip Portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.