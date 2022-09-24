LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a shooting sent one person to the hospital late Friday night.
It happened around 10 p.m. on Sept. 23 in the 5000 block of S. 4th Street, according to an LMPD spokesperson. That's near W. Amherst Avenue, off of Southside Drive.
When officers arrived at that location, they found "a male that had been shot." He was taken to University Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police spokesperson.
The LMPD 4th Division is investigating.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call the tip line at (502) 574-LMPD, or report a tip at LMPD's online crime tip portal.
