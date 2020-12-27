JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jeffersontown Police Department is investigating after one person was shot early Sunday morning.
According Lt. Col. Steve Schmidt, Jeffersontown Police's assistant chief, officers responded just after midnight to the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Louisville Hotel & Conference Center located at 1760 Plantside Drive. The building doesn't appear to be currently in use as a hotel.
Police located one person inside a vehicle who had been shot, near Hurstbourne Pkwy. The person was with a group of people. The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. Their current condition is unclear.
No one has been arrested. A motive is unclear.
