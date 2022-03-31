LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person is in critical condition after being shot on Bardstown Road.
LMPD says around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers found a male shooting victim in a car near I-265. He was taken to University Hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, LMPD's homicide unit is investigating.
There are no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip through the department's online portal. You can remain anonymous.
This story will be updated.
