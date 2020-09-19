LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A shooting Saturday at Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop left at least one person injured, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The shooting was reported at the mall around 11 a.m. Saturday, according to a statement from LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
The JCPenney surrounded by police on all sides. pic.twitter.com/Jguyr22s8p— Kate Springer (@Kate_Springer) September 19, 2020
When police arrived at the scene, Smiley said they found "one individual who appears to be the victim of a gunshot wound." The victim was reportedly found near the entrance to the JC Penney store and taken to a hospital.
The victim's condition is not known as of 4:30 p.m. Saturday. LMPD has not released details about the victim's gender and age.
As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jefferson Mall remained closed.
This story will be updated.
