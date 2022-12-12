LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person is in critical condition after a shooting at Jefferson Mall on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The report of the shooting came around 4:30 p.m. at the mall located on Outer Loop in Okolona. LMPD said the scene was secure as of 5:25 p.m.
LMPD Lt. Col. Steve Healey said an altercation between two people who knew each other started inside the mall. A person was shot outside of the mall.
"No one else was hurt as far as we know right now," Healey said. "We're still reviewing video of that to determine exactly how many people were involved. We do know we have one shooter and one victim."
The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
Shoppers were sheltered in stores after the shooting as LMPD's SWAT team cleared the mall. Healey said there will be a "central collection point" near the food court for people who were at the mall.
"As they interview and make sure everybody is okay, and then they will filter them out," Healey said. "We are going to make sure everybody that is inside the mall, once we clear each individual store, and then they will be able to filter out of the mall."
LMPD is searching for the suspect in the shooting, who still remains at large. Police don't believe the suspect is still in the mall.
LMPD is requesting the public avoid the area as the investigation continues Monday evening.
"The gun violence in this city is unpredictable, it's at an unacceptable level," Healey said. "We're at a mall during the holiday season, and individuals want to pick up a gun and make a decision to fire a gun at a mall during the holiday season."
Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous crime tip portal.
