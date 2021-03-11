LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person has been transported to the hospital after they were shot by an officer by the Louisville Metro Police Department Thursday afternoon, according to LMPD.
According to MetroSafe, officers on the scene said the incident took place at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday near the corner of Maple Court and South 5th Street. That's in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not clear.
EMS transported one person to the hospital. That person's condition is not known.
None of the officers on the scene were seriously injured.
This story will be updated.
