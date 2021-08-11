LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a male was shot in McNeely Lake Park on Wednesday night.
Officers with LMPD's Seventh Division were called to the park on Cooper Chapel Road and Price Lane around 10 p.m. on the reported shooting.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a male, whose age is unknown, who had been shot, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening.
Police believe the shooting occurred in the park near the basketball courts, Mitchell said.
The department did not have any suspects as of Wednesday night. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
