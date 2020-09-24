LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person was shot at about 9:30 p.m. in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood, not far from the Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Louisville Metro Police said the victim, whom officers found in the 100 block of West Ashland Avenue, was taken to University Hospital with injuries that appeared not to be life threatening.
LMPD did not immediately identify the age or gender of the victim and did not immediately have any suspects.
