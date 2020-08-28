LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a female was shot in the California neighborhood Friday night but appeared to have suffered only a graze wound.
Louisville Metro Police officers found the woman at about 9 p.m. at 16th Street and Garland Avenue, police said in a news release.
The victim was taken to University Hospital with injuries that police said appeared not to be life threatening.
Police could not immediately provide more details about the shooting or the victim's age. The agency had no suspects.
