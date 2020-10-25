LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was shot Sunday afternoon in the Russell neighborhood.
The shooting occurred near the intersection of South 26th Street and Green Alley, according to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Mitchell said when officers arrived on scene, they found a male, age unknown, who had been shot. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening, according to police.
LMPD's Major Crime Unit is investigating the shooting.
