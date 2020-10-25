LMPD crime scene tape generic (3).jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was shot Sunday afternoon in the Russell neighborhood. 

The shooting occurred near the intersection of South 26th Street and Green Alley, according to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department. 

Mitchell said when officers arrived on scene, they found a male, age unknown, who had been shot. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening, according to police. 

LMPD's Major Crime Unit is investigating the shooting. 

