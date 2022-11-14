JCPS Bus Crash Map

Pictured: a map showing the approximate location of a JCPS bus crash on Nov. 14, 2022. (WDRB via Bing)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pair of JCPS buses crashed on the way to school Monday morning.

Buses 944 and 1730 crashed near the intersection of Manslick Road and Gagel Avenue around 8:30 a.m. One bus was headed to Carter Elementary School, and the other was headed to Atkinson and Brandeis Elementary Schools.

At least one student was taken to a local hospital to be checked out after complaining of a headache.

JCPS officials say neither bus was damaged.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

