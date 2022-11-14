LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pair of JCPS buses crashed on the way to school Monday morning.
Buses 944 and 1730 crashed near the intersection of Manslick Road and Gagel Avenue around 8:30 a.m. One bus was headed to Carter Elementary School, and the other was headed to Atkinson and Brandeis Elementary Schools.
At least one student was taken to a local hospital to be checked out after complaining of a headache.
JCPS officials say neither bus was damaged.
There's no word on what caused the crash.
