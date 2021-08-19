LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A student was taken to the hospital with chest pains early Thursday after JCPS school bus #1214 was involved in a crash Thursday morning.
There's no update on the student's condition.
Only one student was on the bus that was headed to Jeffersontown Elementary School before the crash. According to JCPS communications manager Mark Hebert, a vehicle hit the bus around 8:45 a.m. at South Hurstbourne Parkway and Vassel Road, near Okolona.
Images from the scene show a black SUV with heavy damage to the front end and passenger side, and it appears that the air bag deployed. The bus driver wasn't injured, Hebert said, but there's no word yet on the condition of the SUV's driver.
