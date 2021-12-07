LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shots were fired Tuesday morning near the Kentucky State Capitol, according to a report by LEX 18.
Frankfort police said it all started with reports of a stolen vehicle. An officer found the vehicle at about 8 a.m., parked on Leawood Drive in Frankfort.
Two men inside the car ran off in different directions, according to police. One of the suspects ran near the Capitol and shots were fired on Leawood Drive.
Kentucky State Police were notified at that point and they found the suspect near the Capitol. Police arrested Joshua Lee Gibson, of Louisville, and charged him with two counts of fleeing/evasion (1st degree), criminal trespassing (2nd degree) and receipt of stolen property.
Governor Andy Beshear's office released a statement, saying that, "The Governor appreciates the professionalism and swift response from the Frankfort City Police, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Kentucky State Police."
Officers lost the second suspect when shots were fired, and they are not actively chasing him. Police say there's no danger to the community.
Emails were sent out to Capitol staff to use caution. Local schools were locked down out of precaution, but no students were in danger.
