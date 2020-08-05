LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville YMCA is closing one branch permanently and one indefinitely, at least in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Middletown branch is closed permanently, and the Bullitt County branch will remain closed indefinitely.
President CEO Steve Tarver said the pandemic and other factors have made the Middletown and Bullitt County branches “financially unsustainable.”
He urged members who had been using the Middletown location to use the Northeast branch instead.
In a letter to members, the organization said the Bullitt County location's small footprint makes it difficult to "maintain safety in the current environment." The branch also has seen a 40% membership decline in the last two years, the YMCA said.
The organization said it hopes to “reimagine” that location and, in the meantime, will continue to serve Bullitt County families through “school-based child care programs, youth sports, and summer camps.”
Members at both locations have been notified.
