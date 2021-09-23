LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $10,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information leading to the conviction of the suspect responsible for fatally shooting a 16-year-old student as he waited at a bus stop Wednesday.
Pastor Corrie Shull of Burnett Avenue Baptist Church in Louisville made the announcement during a news conference Thursday afternoon.
"There has been the gathering of a few clergypersons throughout this city who have raised money to provide a reward for the tip that leads to the arrest and the conviction of the person who perpetuated this tragedy," he said.
"We have chosen to take this step as a means to draw the line...to ensure that our children -- every child in this city -- can at least stand at school bus stops safely," he added. "School bus stops should be safe zones and every member of our community should respect them as such."
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the reward would be paid through the Louisville Metro Police Foundation.
News of the reward came just hours after it was announced that a Jeep police believe was connected to the shooting was found by investigators burning in the parking lot of the Jamestown Apartments.
"The St. Matthews Police Department found the vehicle yesterday," LMPD Chief Erika Shields said. "It was on fire. The Jeep had been stolen prior to the shooting. It is not being processed by our Homicide Unit and ID technicians."
[EDITOR'S NOTE: The St. Matthews Police Department says they found the Jeep early Thursday morning.]
Chief Shields asked anyone who lives in the area of the apartments, as well as the area of the shooting, to check any surveillance cameras they may have to see if there is any relevant video or images.
"We need to make an arrest for Tyree," she said. "And we need the focus here to be for folks to step forward. There are people who know who shot and killed him yesterday. And those individuals need to step forward."
She went on to thank Pastor Shull for organizing the reward.
"If money motivates people where conscience won't, we'll take it," she added.
Smith was killed in a drive-by shooting around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Dr. WJ Hodge and Chestnut streets. He and other Eastern students were waiting for a school bus.
Hours later LMPD asked for the public's help in locating the gray 2019 Jeep Cherokee seen near the bus stop with Illinois plate BD91644.
Smith died at University Hospital. A 13-year-old boy also was struck by gunfire and was taken to Norton Children's Hospital, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. That boy is expected to survive.
Police said a 14-year-old girl was treated at the scene after she was grazed in the shooting.

